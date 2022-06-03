Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

NEXXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NEXXY opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Nexi has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

