NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Purchased by Covalent Partners LLC

Covalent Partners LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. NexTier Oilfield Solutions accounts for about 1.1% of Covalent Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Covalent Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,216. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,125,853 shares of company stock valued at $85,640,226. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

