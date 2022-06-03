NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Purchases $832,526.82 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column purchased 61,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $832,526.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,576,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,234,889.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.78. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. As a group, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 816,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 245,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 54,101 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.