Nimiq Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Nimiq has a market cap of $13.67 million and $225,380.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,622.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,760.07 or 0.05941613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00209939 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.67 or 0.00660539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.63 or 0.00616531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00074094 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,970,987,820 coins and its circulating supply is 9,403,987,820 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

