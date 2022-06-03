NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Major Shareholder Corp Contran Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Contran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $16,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NL Industries stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.19. NL Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NL Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in NL Industries during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in NL Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

