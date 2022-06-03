Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.21. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 82,251 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

