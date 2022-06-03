Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.10 ($6.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue raised Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

NOK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,680,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,716,100. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

