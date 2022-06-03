Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.44.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 719,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,281 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 67,350 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

