Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,623. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

