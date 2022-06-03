Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Acquires $25,200.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director John C. Swalling bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $248.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.70. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 24.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

