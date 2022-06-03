Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director David J. Mccambridge Acquires 800 Shares

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director David J. Mccambridge acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.42 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

