NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NortonLifeLock’s near-term results are likely to continue benefiting from rise in demand for cybersecurity-related products due to continuously increasing global hacking events. The company is witnessing strong demand for its solutions as reflected from its growing customer base. Solid demand for identity theft protection solutions such as dark web monitoring and ID advisor, is a positive. Moreover, continued stabilization of direct customer count has been a tailwind. Moreover, its cost-control measures are helping in margin expansion. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the company is suffering from changing customer-spending behavior and execution risks. Moreover, intense competition in the cybersecurity space is a headwind. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet is a concern.”

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.