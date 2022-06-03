Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Trading Up 8.7%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 22,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 28,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

