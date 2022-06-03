Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1,322.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,992 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

