Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nucor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nucor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,084,000 after purchasing an additional 59,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.