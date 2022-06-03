NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NS. StockNews.com downgraded NuStar Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.

NYSE NS opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 111.92% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

