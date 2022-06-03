Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.

JEMD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 39,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,914. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $8.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

