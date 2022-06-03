Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NIQ traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.36. 25,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,191. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

