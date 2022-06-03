Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

JPC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,602. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 258,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 99,761 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.