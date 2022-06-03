Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 38,813 shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $516,989.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,001,525 shares in the company, valued at $13,340,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.