Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.