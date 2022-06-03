Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of SPXX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.34.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.