Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SPXX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 145.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 83,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

