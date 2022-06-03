Oddz Price Tops $0.0350 on Major Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $353,726.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.50 or 0.00889670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00429386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

