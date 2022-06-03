Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Okta from $205.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.75.

OKTA stock opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Okta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $614,155,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Okta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

