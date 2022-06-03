Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Reduced by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,511,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 688,990 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 5.66% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $2,333,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after buying an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,039,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.51. 15,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,130. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.62. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

