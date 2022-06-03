Omead Ostadan Sells 4,441 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Omead Ostadan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of Seer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $529,787.56.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.11.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Seer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 58.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 1,502,471 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 5.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,293,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 163,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 58.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after buying an additional 74,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 50.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after buying an additional 336,514 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

