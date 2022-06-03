Omni Market Capitalization Reaches $1.51 Million (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $364.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00009052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00209709 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,348 coins and its circulating supply is 563,032 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

