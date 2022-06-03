OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $551.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpan during the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

