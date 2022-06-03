Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONXXF. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €6.80 ($7.31) to €7.80 ($8.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

Shares of ONXXF stock remained flat at $$7.04 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. Ontex Group has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.