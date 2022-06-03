OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

OTMP stock opened at GBX 81 ($1.02) on Tuesday. OnTheMarket has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.65). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of £60.71 million and a PE ratio of 26.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

In related news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 16,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £11,560.50 ($14,626.14).

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.