Opium (OPIUM) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $47,896.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $819.85 or 0.02746751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00425136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031489 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars.

