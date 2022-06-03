Ormeus Ecosystem Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $40,838.38 and approximately $2,338.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 99.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00758659 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00411845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031652 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

