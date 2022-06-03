Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 37,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,792. The firm has a market cap of $111.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.66. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

