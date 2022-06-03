Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,929.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Leslie Trigg sold 909 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $23,961.24.

On Monday, May 2nd, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,001,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $144,404.87.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

