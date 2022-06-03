Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of OVV opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,754 shares of company stock worth $1,175,362. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

