PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $88.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

