Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 2,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,451 shares during the period.

