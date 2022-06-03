Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.82. 152,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,901,888. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

