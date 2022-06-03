Pallapay (PALLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $175,112.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Pallapay has a market cap of $9.60 million and $175,112.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.25 or 0.01102150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00408525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031775 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

