Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 2nd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00.
  • On Friday, April 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00.

PANW opened at $517.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $350.96 and a one year high of $640.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.