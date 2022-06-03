Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00.

PANW opened at $517.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $350.96 and a one year high of $640.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.29.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

