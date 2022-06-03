Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.26-$2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.43-$7.46 EPS.
Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $555.16 and its 200 day moving average is $540.29. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $351.00 and a 1-year high of $640.90.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,108 shares of company stock worth $48,700,905. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
