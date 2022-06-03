Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives $812.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $812.50.

PANDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nordea Equity Research cut Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.04. 15,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,819. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $857.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

