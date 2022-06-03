Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.79 Million

Analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will report sales of $180.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.33 million and the lowest is $163.25 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted sales of $145.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year sales of $756.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $716.54 million to $795.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $778.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 471,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,396. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $317.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 85,485 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 137.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 844,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 93,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.