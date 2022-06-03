Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $11.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pardes Biosciences.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13).

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDS. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $85,571,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pardes Biosciences by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,175,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,252,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,025,000.

NASDAQ:PRDS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,741. Pardes Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93.

About Pardes Biosciences (Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pardes Biosciences (PRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.