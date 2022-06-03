Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $11.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pardes Biosciences.

Get Pardes Biosciences alerts:

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13).

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDS. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $85,571,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pardes Biosciences by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,175,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,252,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,025,000.

NASDAQ:PRDS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,741. Pardes Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93.

About Pardes Biosciences (Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pardes Biosciences (PRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.