Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$207,000.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total transaction of C$207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,495,460.40.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$28.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.28 and a 12-month high of C$30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.03.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$523.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 7.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.43.

About Parex Resources (Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.