PDT Partners LLC Acquires 3,523 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

