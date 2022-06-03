PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Roku by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 388,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,705,000 after purchasing an additional 217,932 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,564,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in Roku by 773.8% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 539,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,174,000 after purchasing an additional 477,996 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $95.85 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.03 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average of $151.61.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.