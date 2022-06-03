PDT Partners LLC Sells 36,639 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,639 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 25.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $3,095,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 218,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

