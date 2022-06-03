Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PEB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.17. 1,109,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 334.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 321,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 247,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 186,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at about $4,370,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 523,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 101,108 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

