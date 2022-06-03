Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Loop Capital

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

PEGA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $143.66. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $10,888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,608,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.