Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 1,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

