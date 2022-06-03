Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 1,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.
Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPSF)
